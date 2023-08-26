The first preview of a season that Real Murcia wants to be very special has arrived. That of the return to professional football. That will try. And for this he has relied on the direction of Gustavo Munúa, who reviewed the conditions in which a team that has made 18 transfers arrives. And more are expected. “The squad is not closed, but we have a solid base of what we wanted,” admitted the Uruguayan coach before his debut at Nuevo Los Cármenes this Sunday against Recreativo Granada.

With entries and exits still pending before the end of the transfer market, the Uruguayan, back in Spanish football, assured that “we are in the process of building a team, but the feelings are good due to the predisposition that the boys are having.” With that optimism, he also pointed out: “We have the expectation that the team, in competition, can take a leap in quality with motivation after such a long pre-season and with different stages.” And it is that for six weeks, Murcia has been accumulating training sessions and friendlies in the middle of the transition process, especially with the gradual arrival of reinforcements that have transformed the team that last season finished sixth in the League.

Even so, the coach’s ideas are clear and he will try to make Murcia recognizable from this very weekend. «We want to take the lead, we’ll see if we can achieve it. You have to know how to play this first game. We want you to see part of the work we are doing during the week.” To do so, he will have to face Recreativo Granada, the first rival of the season and who in a First Division scenario will not want to make it easy even if Samu Omorodion is no longer there, a key player in the Nasrid rise with his goals and signed by Atlético from Madrid. «They are young people who are going to be motivated, they are going to run a lot. It has good connections, it is a team that tries to have the ball and patience to be able to surprise, “he warned.

Murcia will not be alone in its attempt to counteract the dangers of the Nasrid subsidiary and bring out its own virtues. On Sunday the first movement of fans will take place. «The fan is already showing signs that he wants to accompany us, there is a large public that is going to go to Granada. For us it is a plus, it is essential that he supports the team. It’s up to us to give it to the people, who feel identified with the team. It is a key part of this project”, Munúa assessed.

Facing the debut this Sunday, Murcia has no confirmed casualties. It does have a player whose presence is in doubt due to physical problems and that the coach will resolve in today’s training session. «In the last training sessions we have suffered normal overloads in the preseason. We have had many games and the players who arrived were in different states of form, “explained Munúa.

Goodbye Ganet



Who will not be there this Sunday to start a new season at Murcia will be Pablo Ganet, one of the players who was on the starting ramp and who finally parted ways with the club yesterday morning. A planned but significant goodbye. The Equatorial Guinean stops being a grana player after two seasons and being the hero of Alicante. A goal against Peña Deportiva in the playoff final saw Murcia go up to the First Federation, the club’s first promotion in 11 years. With a characteristic shot from outside the area, he achieved his most special goal of the ten that he achieved in a total of 63 official matches as a Murcian player.

After a first season with Mario Simón in which he was a key player in the midfield forming a duo with Julio Gracia, last year he was losing importance within the team with a more intermittent participation. This summer, at the start of a new project and with the arrival of reinforcements in the midfield such as Montoro and Pablo Larrea, his continuity gradually became more uncertain until he was left without a place in the squad.

The player himself wanted to say goodbye with a letter on his social networks. “I am proud of everything that I have lived and done in this great club with fans of a different category,” said a Ganet who added that “I arrived in difficult times and I am leaving happy knowing that the objective for which I came, which was to return Real Murcia to professional football, is getting closer. In addition, he thanked his teammates, members of the club and Murcianism, whom he called on to meet again on the field to “be able to say goodbye to all of you.” He also regretted the “hard moments in recent weeks that no footballer deserves.” Gallego, Casado or Armando are other footballers whose departures are still pending.