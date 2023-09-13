Gustavo Munúa, coach of Real Murcia, has been upset but at the same time calm with the Grana team’s start to the league. A start in which his team, in three games, has made 3 points out of 9 and has lost two home games in a row.

The Uruguayan coach, in fact, has added experiences, in the three courses he previously directed teams in the third category of Spanish football, in which he started badly and later straightened the course and ended up leaving his teams in the highest zone. of the table.

In 2019-20, Murcia ended Efesé’s streak of twelve days without losing, then coached by Munúa.

It happened to him at Fabril, Deportivo’s subsidiary, in his first experience on the bench. He arrived at the Deportivo team on matchday 14 after Cristóbal Parralo and Rubén Coméndez did not find the right solution and the current Grana coach did. Of his first four games he only won one and added 5 points out of a possible 12, although later he took flight and placed his team at the end of the league as second, only behind Rayo Majadahonda to play in the ‘playoff’ .

Half ascent



In the two seasons he led Cartagena in Second B, practically the same thing happened to him. In the 2017-18 season, his team barely added 2 points out of a possible 12 after drawing with Don Benito and Recreativo and losing at Cartagonova against Granada B and UCAM. Then three victories in a row came and his team finished second in the group only behind Recreativo. In the end, however, Ponferradina, in the second playoff round, prevented them from being promoted.

In his second year at Cartagena, he started the season at home with a draw and a defeat in the first and third league games. He scored 4 of 9 possible points, a meager haul for a clear candidate for promotion, although he alleviated this later by going from matchday 4 to matchday 16 without losing, achieving a total of 9 victories in 12 games. Until they fell 2-0 at the Enrique Roca against Adrián Hernández’s Murcia. It is true that he went to Uruguay before Christmas, but that Cartagena, which he left behind, was promoted to the Second Division months later.