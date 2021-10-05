Updated:
This year, many Christmas markets are to take place in North Rhine-Westphalia again. The city of Münster is planning six markets with individual Corona concepts.
Hamm – in many NRW-Cities are now setting the course for Christmas markets. A total of around 300 stands are to be set up at the six individual Christmas markets in Münster and create a Christmas atmosphere between Aegidiimarkt, Spiekerhof, Überwasserkirchplatz and Lamberti. Every single market has its own corona*-Concept. Wa.de knows how the city of Münster is planning its six Christmas markets*.
Last year, the city canceled all Christmas markets due to Corona. This year the markets should start on November 22nd. The city center should be fenced in loudly calf* not. “We want an open city and open Christmas markets – that is our goal and we are planning for that from now on,” says Fritz Schmücker from Münster Marketing. * wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA
