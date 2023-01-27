Yolanda Muñoz gave in this Friday afternoon to the political and union pressure unleashed in recent days for her participation in an alleged corruption plot in the Port of Cartagena. Eight days after the Prosecutor’s Office’s complaint about irregularities in the awarding of contracts and in the selection of senior positions was known, and two days after the Investigating Court 1 of Cartagena opened criminal proceedings, finding evidence of various crimes, the until now president of the public body announced her resignation.

It did so through a statement, on the same day that, curiously, the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, attended in Cartagena the appointment of the new Cartagena area prosecutor, David Campayo, and coincided in the act with the Superior Prosecutor of the Region, José Luis Díaz Manzanera. The head of the regional executive avoided commenting on the case.

“Today, and after having a conversation with the President of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, I have made the decision to request my replacement as head of the Cartagena Port Authority,” announced Muñoz, who explained that ” I do so convinced that it is the best decision at this time and with the firm certainty of defending the image of the institution that I have represented with pride and dignity, as well as of the Region of Murcia, before those who seek to take political advantage and sow confusion after the complaints filed, while being able to clarify before the justice those facts that are investigated.

The former president of the organization assured that she will continue “working to clarify any hint of doubts, just as I have done during these years to increase opportunities and business channels for the Port, the city of Cartagena and the entire Region of Murcia” and He expressed his confidence in “Justice and the mechanisms put in place to demonstrate my integrity and that of the personnel that is part of the Cartagena Port Authority.”

This Thursday, the demands for resignation came from the Popular Party, to which Muñoz belongs: the municipal government of Cartagena, led by Noelia Arroyo, supported a motion from Podemos in plenary to demand the dismissal; and the spokesperson for the regional government, Marcos Ortuño, showed the port president the exit door, stating: “She will rise to the occasion and make the most appropriate decision.” Muñoz resisted leaving office, arguing that he had not had time to give “explanations” before the Justice to “clarify” all suspicions. She showed her confidence that this summons would come soon, but this Friday she has been forced to leave due to the lack of support.