Ciudad Juarez.- On Thursday, August 15, the Municipal Public Security Secretary, César Omar Muñoz Morales, attended the first plenary session of the “National Conference on Municipal Public Security” held in Boca del Río, Veracruz, which brings together mayors and heads of municipal police forces in the country.

Muñoz Morales attended on behalf of the mayor, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, who chairs the information commission, reported Adrián Sánchez Contreras.

The topics discussed were the National Registry of Arrests and the Single Police Certificate, as well as training and confidence tests for officers and coordination between police corporations.

Mental health care for police officers was also addressed as a priority point, an issue to which the mayor and the secretary have paid special attention since the beginning of the administration, by creating the Joint Unit for Legal Defense and Psychological Care for Police Officers and their Families, which provides permanent and comprehensive care to officers.

Muñoz Morales stated that “without security we have nothing,” which is why they have provided the police with equipment and units, as well as courses and training so that the officers can fully fulfill their commitment to serve and protect the Juarez community.