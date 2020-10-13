Mario Delgado and Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, in the Chamber of Deputies, in September 2019. Mario Jasso /

Morena’s internal elections continue to spin in an endless maze. After more than a year since the call for primaries was opened, the ruling party is unable to elect its new president. The result published this Friday of the open polls, a system imposed by the courts in the face of widespread chaos within the party, has produced a technical tie between Porfirio Muñoz Ledo and Mario Delgado, both at the 25% threshold. The National Electoral Institute (INE), which has been monitoring and supervising the process, has announced that a new survey should be carried out. A new bureaucratic procedure that does not yet have a date and that must still be approved by the Electoral Tribunal. Meanwhile, Morena will continue to become more and more tangled within her labyrinth.

The unexpected technical draw decreed by the INE has further agitated the hornet’s nest. While Delgado has limited himself to placing the contest on the following poll in a laconic Facebook message, the reaction of Muñoz Ledo, a veteran cadre of the Mexican left with more than 60 years in service, has been explosive: “It’s a robbery, it’s an assault. I am deeply outraged that the legality for which we have fought for the last 35 years has been broken. How are they going to explain to me that I won two to one and now they almost tie me? “. Muñoz Ledo took more than 20 points ahead in the first preliminary poll conducted two weeks ago. It is not a fraud, it is a plot, it is a conspiracy against democracy, “he said before directly requesting Delgado’s resignation. “Let Mario resign and if not, I am going to court.”

The initial commitment of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to distance himself from the internal elections of the party that he himself founded 9 years ago in his image and likeness, with the aim precisely of not being muddied by internal disputes, runs the risk of becoming his against. During this long year of entanglement, the party has seen its reputation drop in valuation polls by more than 20 points. For the moment, the president maintains the approval bar at a high parameter compared to other Mexican presidents, but the sainete within his party also threatens to wear down his image.

While the battle for the presidency continues without a horizon yet in sight, the party at least has a new general secretary. Citlali Hernández has been chosen with 21.4% of the support, ahead of Karla Díaz (13.6%) and Blanca Jiménez (10.8%). Hernández, current senator for Mexico City, is considered part of the toughest faction in the party. In fact, the new general secretary is aligned with the same faction of Muñoz Ledo, which brings together the most orthodox sector and has the support of Bertha Luján, one of López Obrador’s most trusted cadres, and Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of government of Mexico City.

The new leadership of Morena will pilot the party ship heading to the midterm elections of 2021, where it is played to strengthen its territorial power. The interminable internal elections also have a longer term reading, since they represent the first test facing the relay of the presidential candidacy of 2024. Si de Muñoz Ledo has Sheinbaum as a bet; The candidacy of Delgado, leader of Morena’s bench in Congress and representative of a more liberal and pragmatic wing, is endorsed by Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations and de facto vice president during the two years of the Obradorist administration.

The long campaign has been marked by heavy attacks between the two sides. Muñoz Ledo even threatened to expel Ebrard from the party, accusing him of an inordinate ambition to climb to the presidential seat. He also slipped accusations of corruption against Delgado, hinting at knowing an alleged cause of embezzlement of funds on the leader of his party’s bench. From the other side, they counterattacked, accusing the veteran ex-deputy of inflating his social networks with an artificial campaign at the stroke of a checkbook.

Before the din between the two favorite candidates, the discord had started from the first moment of opening the process. In September, during the preparatory assemblies for the primaries there were fights, fists, chairs flying over the heads of the attendees in Campeche, Tabasco, Chiapas and Veracruz. In Jalisco, there were shots, two militants were wounded and there were reports of falsified records. The Electoral Tribunal entered the scene for the first time in October, decreeing a postponement of the elections, considering Morena’s electoral roll “unreliable”. From then on, the election was entering a gradual judicialization that still continues to run aground the future of the party, unable to reach an agreement, after the technical tie announced this Friday.