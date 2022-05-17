“Anything worthwhile is worth thinking about,” Kundera said. And the truth is, what Sebastián Muñoz has done on the PGA Tour this season is worth it. It has restored our enthusiasm, which was quite lost due to the performance of our professional golfers.

Muñoz has thrilled us again and has established himself as an excellent player in the international arena. His 35th position in the FedEx Cup, 51st place in the world rankings, and also his position for the Presidents Cup as thirteenth, are sufficient endorsement to consider him a figure in Colombian golf.

The record that Muñoz set on the PGA Tour

What Muñoz did this weekend was brilliant from start to finish. Not many in the history of golf are those who have shot 60 in a par 72 and this is how the Bogota native started the Byron Nelson, at the TPC Craig Ranch, in Texas. But add to that that he is the only player in the long history of the PGA Tour to shoot two 60’s in the same season. They are big words.

The tournament was a fierce fight with many top players. Sebastian dodged him at the top in the first three days. He lost it on the final round on the par 5s, especially on the first nine holes.

could not specify the birdies at 5, having the ball all over the center of the fairways and with a second shot of 267 yards very frank to the green. He missed down the left side, but still had a chip very affordable. He left the ball 10 feet away and couldn’t hole out from there.

In 9, things got more complicated, the drivers to the right side and had to return the hole to three shots to reach green. He also couldn’t get the birdy.

Finally, to have been in second position with Jordan Spieth, or why not, give himself the opportunity of an eagle on the final hole, he failed again on the left at crossbunker and ended up playing three strokes the last hole of the Byron Nelson.

It’s good to say that he was playing a tournament with a $9.1 million purse, and with his third position, he raised his bank account by $536,900. In a matter of money, Muñoz has obtained in the campaign 21-22 2,038,612 dollars.



He has three Top 5 finishes this season: he was third in the RSM, third in the Byron Nelson and fourth in the Zozo Championship, in Japan. He has played 16 tournaments and has made 11 cuts. And what opens up hope is that he has greatly improved his swing and you can see what great players have: touch, flavor and essence.

Major Week for Muñoz

This week we’ll have him at the PGA Championship, the second Major of the year, in Tulsa. Let’s hope he keeps that candy that moved him at the Byron Nelson and can excite us again in a bigger tournament.

This week the invitations to the US Open end and Muñoz, so far, has one of them. Everything suggests that we will also have it in the British Open, which this year has the advantage of being played in Saint Andrews.

And there is still time until August 21, when the BMW Championship ends, to find out who will be chosen for the Presidents Cup. It would be a great honor to have him there as a player, and with Camilo Villegas as the captain’s advisor.

Getting to the green

German Street

For the time