Both the films of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s ‘Munna Bhai’ series have been well liked. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the third film of this series. However, nothing has been confirmed so far by producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani. However, now Arshad Warsi has told that 3 scripts have been written for the third film of this series so far.

Arshad Warsi has told that 3 scripts have been finalized for ‘Munna Bhai 3’ but he cannot tell when the shooting of this film will start. The first film of this series ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ was released in the year 2003 which is very much liked till date. Its sequel ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ was released in 2006, which was well liked by the people.

By the way, in the month of February, there were reports that the idea of ​​the third film of Munna Bhai series has been finalized, but still its shooting has not started in this year. However, this year Sanjay Dutt also did not work for many months this year due to cancer treatment. It is now expected that the shooting of this film will begin next year.

