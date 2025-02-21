He was already the main referee of the duel of the first round in which he expelled Saul; Del Cerro Grande, in charge of the VAR





He Seville will face Majorca Next Monday from 9 pm at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Day 25 of LaLiga EA Sports. The RFEF has announced this judges which are the arbitrators designated for the parties scheduled for this weekend. Muñiz Ruiz will be in charge of directing the party, while Del Cerro Grande He will assist him being responsible for the VAR.

The Galician Muñiz Ruiz has been main referee of two duels of Sevilla this same campaign. It was, curiously, also the referee designated for the match against Mallorca of the first round. In that 0-0 he expelled Saul reflecting in the act that the ilicitano had said “you are maslo.” In Sánchez-Pizjuán this same course was in Sevilla-Real Sociedad (0-2).

The general balance, despite the two preceding negatives, is positive for Sevilla since the nerves They have won four games to date, they have tied two and have lost two With Muñiz Ruiz. Mallorca has the following record: Seven victories, five draws and a defeat.

Indicated

Muñiz Ruiz will be observed with magnifying glass. He has not led any match since Espanyol-Real Madrid in which he did not punish Carlos Romero’s entrance to Mbappé with a red card that generated great discomfort in Real Madrid. He now leaves the fridge to direct the next duel of Sevilla.







