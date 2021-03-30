Munir debuted with the Spanish National Team absolute in the last minutes of a match against North Macedonia in Valencia in 2014. As it was an official match, in principle I could no longer play with another team.

However, la FIFA admitted Morocco’s appeal to CAS and the attacker, who tried to be summoned to the World Cup in Morocco, had to wait for this call. Against Burundi he made his first target and wanted to have a detail in the celebration with all the inhabitants of his father’s country.