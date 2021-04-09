Munir hopes to have more prominence at Sevilla heading into the final stretch of the season. After fulfilling the dream of playing for the Moroccan national team a few days ago, the attacker focuses on the exciting challenge that the Nervionense team has before him. “We have to be ambitious and win the remaining nine games if possible. It is also difficult to catch up with those at the top, but we will not stop fighting. There are nine finals for which we are going to fight,” the player said in an interview with the official radio of the club.

He also made reference to the strange feeling of not playing as many games as a few weeks ago: “It becomes strange after playing every three days, but it also gives us to recover. We have a very large squad with good professionals and we are working to achieve the goal and try to win as much as possible. “Along the same lines of satisfaction, he spoke about his feelings at Sevilla:” We compete for ourselves, for our people, for the club, to be as high as possible. It is a pride to belong to this family. People live football a lot here and support us abroad, that’s the important thing. “

The forward is clear when asked about the absence of finals in this course: “It’s a shame for everything we’ve fought for, we’ve done things well, but sometimes football doesn’t give you what you think it has to give you. We leave with that bad taste in our mouths, but I think we’re going to end The season is very good and next year we have to look again with that hope “.