Munir came back and did it to make a lot of difference in the clash against Cádiz. The attacker, who had been without playing for longer than expected after overcoming Covid-19, entered the field in the second half and delivered the solvency that Sevilla had lacked in the last meters. His appearance is key in Julen Lopetegui’s equation, especially in the midst of the debate about the hypothetical lack of effectiveness of his attack and the doubts about who should be the nine of his system. He shows his candidacy, despite the fact that he entered the pitch with De Jong and he also showed that he wants a place in the Basque coach’s starting plan.

Munir returned after not being able to be in the game against Bayern Munich in the last European Super Cup. “I trained a few times with the team but I have prepared this week to the full. It is clear that the past is there. We have to look to the future because beautiful things are coming. Competition? We have a very large squad. his grain of sand, “said the player, who was part of the brilliant plan executed by Lopetegui in the second half to overcome Salvi’s goal that gave Cádiz a momentary advantage. The former Barcelona player scored something full of pause when defining perfectly against Cifuentes and later reflected the same lack of nerves when giving away the sentence to Rakitic.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of September 28, 2020

But the tough competition on that front of the Sevilla attack could be even greater. Monchi is still present in the market and it is not ruled out that more potential may arrive for the offensive line, although this depends on some exits in the coming days. Another of the team’s battering rams, Carlos Fernández, did not enter the last call for Lopetegui and the bells of a possible exit jump again. His good campaign on loan at Granada arouses the interest of several clubs, although in Nervión they want to be cautious with the youth squad and will demand high figures for a transfer.