Guasave usually reaps medals in the discipline of swimming in skills state and national but the reality is that this sport has not been given the facilities to train as these high-performance athletes should do, because by not having a Olympic Pool, They have had to use the one in Villafañe Park for several years, because it is the one that more or less meets the conditions to practice, although it is not for that reason the ideal one.

The mayor has already hinted that there is a possibility of at least building a semi-Olympic pool, which would already be a profit, in addition to being heated, which is vital for the swimmersbecause in cold weather it is very difficult to practice with water at such a low temperature, which somehow hampered their development, so this season they had to go to other cities, where there were swimming pools with the conditions to train.

We will see if the work becomes a reality, although the municipality has already announced that they will not be able to handle the package alone and they will have to wait for the State Government to lend a hand to move forward with this Projectthat at least he would be taking one investment of 10 million pesos.

We recommend you read:

Ultimately it will be guasavense swimming the one that will win if this semi-Olympic pool comes to fruition, since the pool in Villafañe Park has already been seen that even with the money invested in it, it did not bring the benefts that were expected, much less for the athletes.