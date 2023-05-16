



CONTRADICTION AND NOTHING CLEAR. By assuming the Municipal Presidency of Mazatlanthe mayor Édgar González questioned and he said he did not agree with the works carried out in the roundabout Del Corazón, in September 2022, where the previous mayor, Luis Guillermo Benítez, considered installing the statue of José Alfredo Jiménez and making even some concrete tables and chairs without the permits of the environmental laws. In response to the citizen complaint, Semarnat suspended the work and it was said that the situation of the project would be analyzed. However, eight months later, the Municipality moved the bronze statue of the Guanajuato composer, author of El corrido de Mazatlán to the Del Corazón roundabout, without clarifying how much was spent on the transfer, nor whether Semarnat had issued the permits. The only thing he argued is that the change was made because they were going to start other rescue works on Paseo Claussen, but there is not much sense. Let’s hope that Mayor González Zataráin is more transparent in his actions, or at least that his speech coincides with his actions.

The businessman Guillermo Romero, with his foundation Gente de Corazón, assures in his social networks that gathered last Saturday more than 3 thousand women mothers of families in the union of Villa Unión and communities, to whom celebrated Mother’s Day with gifts. Very astute to take this activity to the rural area and to the largest union in the municipality, since a significant number of people were going to attend. Combining, andThere is the support that the PAN councilor, Reynaldo González, from Villa Unión, gave Romero Rodríguez, surely helped through its political infrastructure. Guillermo Romero, or Memo Romero, as he is now promoted, aspires at least to the candidacy for municipal president, and apparently still does not have a formal party that supports him, since he is sometimes supporting the candidates for the candidacy for the presidency from Mexico by Morena and others supported by people from Acción Nacional. We’ll see which party or leader agrees to back Romero.

The citizen petition made on May 8 in the public hearing “Listening to the People” was that the government of Mazatlán carry out cleaning and desilting work from the storm channel in the Lico Velarde Expansion neighborhood, so the Public Works Department responded to the call before the end of last week. Definitely, requests are being fulfilled of the Mazatlecos, but do not confuse it, the cleaning and removal of silt from storm channels is an obligation of the municipal authorities, which must especially attend to before the start of the rains so that the obstructions in these roads do not cause flooding in the surrounding colonies. By the way, the cyclone and hurricane season for the Pacific Ocean started yesterday and 30 percent more rain is expected compared to last year. As citizens we must be clear about the obligations that we must assume without requesting them from the municipal, state or federal authorities.

