court caseThe municipality of Apeldoorn wrongly withdrew a resident's social assistance benefit in 2019, solely because her bank statements showed that she spent too little money on groceries. The Central Appeals Tribunal, the highest court in social security law, recently determined this.
Ariën Prins
Latest update:
08:55
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Municipality #withdraws #social #assistance #woman #39not #shopping39 #judge #intervenes
Leave a Reply