Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With the aim of preventing the future occurrence of a channel 23+700 overflowthe municipality of Ahome through the Ministry of Public Works will build spoilers in the Liverpool and Agustina Ramírez vehicular bridgein the vicinity of the Santa Alicia Colony from the city of Los Mochis.

Jaime Romero Barrera, head of the municipal agency, commented that these adaptations will prevent the earthen embankments from falling apart and the water from leaving the hydraulic work once again in the event that the current is high, as was the case in days past.

“We are going to make some flaps so that the board, as it is made of land, does not fall apart and does not damage the structure of the bridge. They are some inclined walls that are going to be put so that the earth does not hit the bridge, if it is not concrete, ”he emphasized.

It should be remembered that it was early Monday morning, when due to the high level of drag that the canal carried, the water began to leak out causing flooding in the road and the risk of the water getting into the houses.

The municipal official commented that according to the information he has about this incident, it is that It was a human error (the gates were not opened) by the staff of the Santa Rosa irrigation module that generated the large volume of the canal and ended in the overflow.

The water began to escape causing flooding in the road. Photo: Discussion

The secretary of Public Works, Urbanism and Ecology in Ahome, explained that these works consist of raising concrete walls on the banks of the hydraulic work.

“We know that it is the Santa Rosa module that manages that channel, there was a human error, they missed opening the gate and there was an overflow. That is the only explanation, they realized, the floodgate was opened and the problem is over, ”he pointed out.

Regarding the next works, Romero Barrera explained that at this moment they are in the elaboration of the project and once it is finished, they will be able to look for the resource to start with the works.

“We know that it is not something urgent that has to be done, the problem that arose is independent of what we are going to do, I repeat, we know that it arose because the gate was not opened, what we are going to do is protect the bridge to that tomorrow there will not be a sinkhole, but we can do that in six months, one more month”, he emphasized.