Ciudad Juarez.– The municipal Health Department awarded around 63 scholarships for addiction treatment in its 2024 campaign; of this number, 60 users have already completed the treatment, reported Rosalba Aragón, in charge of the scholarship program for people with addictions.

The substance that had the greatest impact on patients was crystal meth. Other cases were due to alcohol and marijuana consumption, and only one was due to fentanyl, among others, the official said.

Most of those who requested the service were over 18 years old, only five males were minors, between 14 and 17 years old, he added. The program was focused on women aged 18 to 59 and men aged 14 to 59.

The scholarship program ended this month with a goal of 75 rehabilitations, but only 63 were delivered, she said.

“The most common drug of impact is ‘crystal’, which is the most prevalent and where we found the most of it in adults,” he said.

The centres that joined the programme were the Youth Integration Centre (CIJ), Reto a la Juventud, Segundo Paso and Ave Fénix, both in the female and male centres, explained Rosalba de Aragón.

Ninety days

The users were there for 90 days, especially with acute problems of alcoholism and inhalants, and even with drugs that were more difficult to acquire.

“Once they finish the three-month treatment, they are forced to return with their document proving that they have finished their treatment and they are offered a follow-up treatment for relapses here at the Urban Health Center B, which is six sessions or more depending on the patient’s treatment,” he explained.

Other problems

Patients with pathologies such as hepatitis, HIV and other concurrent diseases were also included, who were also hospitalized, but were asked for a diagnosis, a medical summary and treatment, he added.

In addition, people with legal administrative problems were received, who were directed by the Attorney General’s Office.

