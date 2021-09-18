VideoAbdullah Aydin, 22, has been severely disabled all his life. His situation has deteriorated considerably in recent years. The Hagenaar can hardly do anything anymore. If he has to go somewhere, his parents have to carry him. Sitting in a wheelchair hurts. Nevertheless, the municipality of The Hague refuses to grant the family a parking permit for the disabled. “This is inhumane!”
Ilah Rubio
Sep 18. 2021
During the day, Abdullah lies in a bed in the middle of the living room. He is a little uncomfortable on his side or stomach because he is in pain. The resident of The Hague cannot really talk, but all the time he cries or chews on his T-shirt. He can’t do much else. When visitors come in, he brightens up completely. Abdullah cannot articulate his feelings. But it is clear that he is happy with the guests and the attention.
Shower
There is also a kind of mobile lift in the family’s room, with which he can be transported through the living room. Abdullah must first be hoisted into a harness, after which he can be moved up and down a few meters while hanging from the device. However, the house in the Bomenbuurt is so small that it cannot be transported to the toilet, shower or bedroom.
