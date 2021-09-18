VideoAbdullah Aydin, 22, has been severely disabled all his life. His situation has deteriorated considerably in recent years. The Hagenaar can hardly do anything anymore. If he has to go somewhere, his parents have to carry him. Sitting in a wheelchair hurts. Nevertheless, the municipality of The Hague refuses to grant the family a parking permit for the disabled. “This is inhumane!”



Ilah Rubio



Sep 18. 2021











During the day, Abdullah lies in a bed in the middle of the living room. He is a little uncomfortable on his side or stomach because he is in pain. The resident of The Hague cannot really talk, but all the time he cries or chews on his T-shirt. He can’t do much else. When visitors come in, he brightens up completely. Abdullah cannot articulate his feelings. But it is clear that he is happy with the guests and the attention.

Shower

There is also a kind of mobile lift in the family’s room, with which he can be transported through the living room. Abdullah must first be hoisted into a harness, after which he can be moved up and down a few meters while hanging from the device. However, the house in the Bomenbuurt is so small that it cannot be transported to the toilet, shower or bedroom.

Abdullah Aydin is severely disabled. His father Adnan and mother Beyhan are forced to lift him large pieces across the street because they do not get a disabled parking space. Elsewhere in the city, such as here in the Schilderswijk, there are streets where almost all residents (including the more mobile ones) have a disabled parking space. © Frank Jansen

