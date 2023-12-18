The opposition: “A small administration, devoid of dignity, without the courage of its actions and morally non-existent”

They told us that it was a gift, that the sexy calendar with the Municipality logo and models in bikinis would not be paid for with public money, even if the organization knew nothing about it, instead on Friday 15 December the council of San Benedetto del Tronto meets and unanimously approves the resolution to pay the agency that created it.

Public money was used for the sexy calendar advertising the Municipality of San Benedetto del Tronto. See the documents at the end.

However the yellow of San Benedetto del Tronto calendar is better than Beautiful.

Start like this. A majority councilor, Umberto Pasquali, who supports the mayor Antonio Spazzafumo's council, holds a press conference and launches the Miss Grand Prix 2024 calendar with models in bikinis and under the symbol of the Municipality, announcing the cost: 7,000 euros of money from the Municipality. Many attack the organization, surprised to see the models even in sensual poses among the monuments of the city, with the symbol of the Municipality and the calendar paid for with public money. The attacks get tough. The opposition also harshly criticizes the institution the majority splits with the People's Civic Center taking a contrasting position. Right away replies the Municipality with a press release, where he explains that the organization has developed a fruitful series of promotional activities with the private executing company but “specifically, the project to create the calendar is not part of the contribution that the Municipality intends to release, but it has been fully financed by private sponsors and some copies were then donate to the Administration municipal. The presence of the Municipality's logo was intended as a reconfirmation of this fruitful collaborative relationship”.

In a nutshell, the Municipality claims that the calendar is a gift and that no public money would have been used to make it happen. Everyone in the municipality repeats the refrain. But also just to use the logo of the institutionunder the calendar, you need a resolution or act of the Municipality which cannot be found. He would never be released. The same company that creates the calendar attacks critics and those who have exaggerated in their protests but also explains to Italian Business that the calendar was in the agreements between the parties. She wants to be paid, of course, she didn't do that work on her own initiative. The calendar is on all Italian newsstands with the VIP magazine.

We tried to contact the mayor several times but he never responded. This week we interviewed female councilors.

After days of turmoil, in which the majority denied that the calendar had been paid for with public money, the council of San Benedetto del Tronto meets and the missing piece arrives. The payment resolution of the calendar was approved unanimously by those present.

In the annex to the resolution “Integration of Christmas holiday initiatives and other tourist and cultural interventions 2023/2024” the data appears. In the attachments there is a reference to protocol of the Municipality of San Benedetto n°89232 of 11/17/2023. And what does this protocol number contain? Among other things exactly the Miss Grand Prix 2024 calendar. Just read the protocol, Italian Business he already showed it a few days ago. As of 11/17/2023 the construction company, Marastoni srl, has proposed the Miss Grand Prix calendar to the organization. The communication was registered by the Municipality. A matter that will also only move 8000 euros of public money which, even if little, are the cornerstone of the scandal that has been talked about for days. The Municipality said something that was not true. It wasn't a gift. The sexy calendar was paid for with public money. And there is also the patronage of the Municipality.

Giorgio De Vecchisopposition councilor ad Italian Business: “A small administration, devoid of dignity, without the courage of its actions and morally non-existent”

This story is the synthesis of a profound and repeated hypocrisy. An institution that, lacking ideas to advertise its city, uses a calendar with images of girls in bikinis in sexy poses and does not admit it. Is it possible that in the homeland of art and beauty a public institution has no other ideas than to promote culture using stereotypes? The woman in the bikini? And pay an agency with public money to carry out this campaign!?













