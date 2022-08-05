The municipality of Nijmegen may not exclude students from the one-off energy allowance for low incomes. That judges the court of Gelderland Friday. The college previously stated that students are not eligible for the allowance because the living situation of the group is very diverse. A student from Nijmegen filed a case for this and was proved right: according to the court, the distinction made cannot be justified.

Because energy prices have risen sharply in recent months, the government has made a one-off energy allowance available for low incomes. Households on social assistance benefit automatically receive the allowance. Anyone with an income of up to 130 percent of the applicable social assistance standard can apply for the allowance from their municipality.

The Nijmegen student was told by the municipality that he would not receive a one-off energy allowance because he is receiving student grants. He felt that he was wrongly excluded as a student. According to him, students and non-students can be in the same financial circumstances. The student said in court that he felt the consequences of the high energy prices and that he had little to spend. As a student, he should therefore not be excluded.

Advice Minister Schouten

The municipality of Nijmegen says it has taken the decision after advice from Minister Carola Schouten (Poverty Reduction, ChristenUnie) to exclude students as a category. According to Schouten, this is justified because the living situations of students can differ. Some of the students still live with their parents and would therefore not pay the energy bill themselves. The part that does live in rooms would pay the rent including the energy costs. According to the minister, students can apply for individual special assistance.

According to the court, Nijmegen could have made a distinction by finding out via the Personal Records Database whether the student runs an independent household. The municipality could also demand an energy bill from students, showing that energy costs have increased. In this way, according to the court, the municipality could make a justified distinction. The Nijmegen student must now still receive a supplement of eight hundred euros from the municipality. In July, the one-off energy surcharge was increased from eight hundred to thirteen hundred euros.