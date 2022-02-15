The Councilor for Personnel, Giorgio Viale: “It is still too early to fully understand the real extent of the problem, there are people who may have been temporarily ill or on leave”

Genoa – There are a few dozen employees over 50 of the Municipality of Genoa and investee companies without the Super Green pass and therefore they will have to be suspended from work until June 15 or until they are in good standing. The forecast of the various companies and the institution is that there will be no repercussions on operations. “It is still too early to fully understand the real extent of the problem – explains the municipal councilor for personnel, Giorgio Viale – there are people who may have been temporarily ill or on leave and maybe in the next few days we will understand that they will have to be suspended, but at the moment the institution has only 14 suspended employees “. There are over 5,100 workers in the Municipality, of which about 3,000 are over 50. There will be no special internal controls, explains Viale “because it would be illegal, but the employees at the entrance to the office are required to present the Green pass”.

Also in Amtthe public transport company of Genoa and its province, employees over 50 who have previously communicated that they do not have the Super Green pass can be counted on the fingers of both hands: 9 out of about 2000, and no problems with the service.

On over 1700 employees of Amiuthe investee that deals with waste management, there are no official numbers but the estimate speaks of less than a dozen non-immunized workers.

More specific the situation of Aster, the municipal maintenance company, which has only 5 over-50s who are not in good standing out of about 300 employees but among these people there are those who have a top role in its area of ​​intervention and this makes replacement more complicated. Even in this case, however, there will be no limitations on the service.