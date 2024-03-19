BARI. The electoral campaign for the local elections on 8 and 9 June begins amidst turmoil. And it starts from Bari, the city of Antonio Decaro, the best-known of the Pd mayors and president of the association of Municipalities. Decaro himself made the news known in the evening with a post on Facebook: at 5pm on Tuesday he received a phone call from the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi informing him of the decision to evaluate the dissolution of the Municipality due to the mafia. For this reason he asked the prefect of Bari Francesco Russo to appoint an “access commission”. The commission, which will finish its work when the Council has effectively expired, will have to evaluate the 23 files of the investigation which at the end of February had led to the arrest of 130 people.

If a commissioner were to be appointed, the elections could be postponed up to the 18-month limit. Decaro's reaction is very harsh: «Today an act of war was signed against the city of Bari. The act, like a clockwork mechanism, follows the request of a group of Apulian centre-right parliamentarians, including two deputy ministers of the government, and refers to the vote-swapping investigation in which, among others, the lawyer Giacomo Olivieri and his wife, a municipal councilor elected from the centre-right ranks, were arrested.”

To understand this very intricate story, which mixes judicial facts and political poisons, we need to take a step back. The arrests date back to February 26, when the police carried out two different precautionary custody and seizure orders with very serious charges: mafia association, extortion, possession and possession of firearms, drug dealing, auction rigging. 110 people – 32 of whom are already in prison – are arrested, while another 25 are placed under house arrest. An investigation that confirms the never solved problem of Bari: the presence of 14 criminal groups, more or less attributable to mafia methods. The detail that moves the center-right to ask for the dissolution are the names of two of those arrested, those cited by Decaro on Facebook: the lawyer Giacomo Olivieri – former regional councilor and already arrested in the past – and his wife Maria Carmen Lorusso, municipal councilor of a civic list initially elected by the opposition in 2019, then passed to the majority.

On February 27, the day after the raid by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, a group of Apulian parliamentarians asked for a meeting with Piantedosi to ascertain the alleged mafia infiltration. An entirely Apulian delegation participates in the meeting, which is formally unusual: the Forzista undersecretary for Justice Francesco Paolo Sisto, the health secretary Marcello Gemmato (from the prime minister's party), the senator Filippo Melchiorre and three other Northern League parliamentarians, who also voted in the Region . The Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission is also moving – led by Prime Minister Chiara Colosimo's loyalist – which in turn opens a file.

Decaro will hold a press conference today to reject the accusations, but he immediately found the solidarity of the PD leader Elly Schlein: «We remain stunned by the manner in which the Minister of the Interior announced the appointment of the Commission for verifying the dissolution of the Council of Bari. A choice which, three months before the elections, seems very political, following the initiative of some parliamentarians of the right and two members of the government and not even having examined the documentation presented by the mayor's administration. It has never been seen before and it is very serious.”

The work of the Commission appointed by the prefect of Bari and the continuation of the investigation will tell what is founded in Piantedosi's initiative. However, a couple of facts should be underlined. The first: immediately after the raid the Bari prosecutor Roberto Rossi had minimized a hypothesis which the Interior Minister has now decided to investigate further. Here's what Rossi said in the press conference: “The administration of Bari in recent years has been able to respond to organized crime.” What emerged from the investigation is “a partial and limited activity of polluting the vote in the municipal elections in which we intervened”. The mafia “penetrates civil and political society” but in the case of the February investigation “it has only partially polluted it”. Fortunately, “in recent years the city has been able to react to the phenomenon. This is further help in freeing the city from the clans.”

Second fact: on 7 April the center-left primaries will be voted to choose Decaro's successor, who after two terms cannot run again. In the running are Vito Leccese, former member of the Greens and until now Decaro's head of cabinet in the Municipality, and the lawyer Michele Laforgia, supported by the Five Star Movement, the Italian Left and Italia Viva. The centre-right is still without a candidate, because until now no one has believed in the possibility of getting the better of the centre-left. One of the hypotheses in the field is that of magistrate Stefano Dambruoso. It would be the second time in ten years for a former toga after Michele Emiliano, the one who had wanted Decaro as his successor.