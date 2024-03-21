Municipality of Bari, the boss' nephew and the alleged vote buying. The investigation expands

The case of Municipality of Bari it widens more and more. After the decision of minister of the Interior Plant yourself to send one commission in Puglia to verify whether it is within the council led by mayor Antonio Decaro there have been some mafia infiltration, which could lead to the dissolution of the Municipality, new details emerge. Between 130 under investigationin fact, – according to what La Verità reports – there would also be the nephew of a boss that he would talk about cost of buying and selling votesinvolving not only the mayor Decaro but also the governor of Puglia Michele Emiliano. To understand “the level of infiltration” of the boss' nephew – reports La Verità – the following are emblematic wiretaps telephone calls. It is the mayor who is often cited by two of the main suspects in these intercepted phone calls Decarowho is also president of the Anci and represents all the first citizens of Italy and the governor Michele Emilianoboth important exponents of the PD.

Thomas Lovreglio, nephew of a boss – according to what La Verità reports – thus addressed his aunt on the telephone, linking the names of the two dem exponents. “Oh, Decaro paid heavily…and what should we do (incomprehensible)…Emiliano paid the Maurodinoia… you know How much was he giving to people?“. Aunt Angela appears informed: “He usually gives 50 euros…we didn't have anything at all.” Then they continue – again according to what La Verità reports – and he is mentioned in the wiretaps Emiliano: “Do you know how much they were giving? Vito…50, 70 euros per person…to vote…and How do you beat them?“. Emiliano's name is also often mentioned by another suspect and her (arrested) husband, Maria Carmen Lorussomunicipal councilor elected with the centre-right And then moved to the centre-left who ended up under house arrest and Giacomo Olivieri, her husband, who was instead arrested.