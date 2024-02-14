Wrong parker one, municipality of Amsterdam zero.

Parking incorrectly is not always without consequences. If there is a BOA in the area, you can just be the fool. It often remains a fine. For a resident of Amsterdam, his action had more serious consequences. It eventually led to a lawsuit.

What was going on?

The man parked his car in a place where it was not allowed at that time. The car was parked on a Saturday in a place where you are not allowed to park between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM on Saturdays. This space is then reserved for stalls on the market.

BOAs saw the car and immediately decided to take severe action. Namely having the car towed away. A fine of 373 euros must also be paid for towing a car.

Illegal parking Amsterdam: the lawsuit

The Amsterdam resident refused to pay the fine, because the parking space had not been used for the market on Saturdays for more than a year. It resulted in a lawsuit, in which the man appealed. The situation was explained to the judge.

Perhaps to his surprise, the judge went along with his story. The municipality of Amsterdam should not have immediately towed the car away, is the opinion. The judge says that the BOAs should have imposed a fine first. The judge also said that towing a car is a drastic measure and in this case exaggerated: because the parking space is no longer used for the market, the car owner was not a nuisance to anyone.

A sour apple for the municipality of Amsterdam. They must repay the man the fine of 373 euros. The market is even 100 meters away from the parking spot in question. Since that space is not used for a stall, the municipality may consider turning it into a full-fledged parking space. But the municipality of Amsterdam helping the motorist? The chance that you will win a million in the lottery is greater. (via Telegraph)

Photo: an illegally parked Ferrari in Amsterdam, for illustration. Via @Diederik888 Autoblog Spots

This article Municipality of Amsterdam loses case over illegal parking first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

