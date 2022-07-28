Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to have a greater capacity for attention in pothole problems in the city of Los Mochis and neighboring roads, the municipality of Ahome could acquire a pothole machineadvanced Jaime Romero Barrera.

The secretary of Public Works in Ahome commented that the proposal for this unit has already been presented, which has an approximate cost of 8 million pesos and is now awaiting a response, emphasizing that what is sought is to speed up repairs in asphalt and improve their quality in the same way.

He explained that it is a Berkgkamp Model FP5 Combustionless Patching Machine mounted on an International Chassis truck with a 4 cubic meter asphalt hopper, a 303 liter asphalt emulsion tank, as well as a 57 liter water tank, among others. specs.

Photo: Discussion

The municipal official specified that the City Council does not have the necessary equipment to be able to make repairs of this magnitude, so at the moment they are doing a physical survey of the damage to carry out a comprehensive program of the needs and present a project to José Luis Zavala, Secretary of Public Works of the Government of the State of Sinaloa.

In that sense, he said that they have received from the state the raw material to carry out the re-enveloping in asphalt patching, however at the moment that help is not useful because they do not have the professional equipment to use it.

“The state offered us the asphalt and right now we cannot collect the raw material because we do not have the machine to work it, we work with pure cold mix because we do not have to heat it and this machine heats the material, so by the time we have it we will have the raw material that the state offered us,” he mentioned.

Photo: Discussion

Currently, the municipality carries out all the work with its own equipment and labor, as for the replacement of hydraulic concrete slabs, it is the Municipal Commission for the Development of Populated Centers (COMUN) who is in charge and as for the patching of asphalt, the cleaning and desilting of storm drains is carried out directly by the Public Works Department.