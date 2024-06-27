The death of Dylan Nahúm Gutiérrez It is not a sporting accident, it is negligence on the part of someone who should be punished, he said yesterday Lorenzo Soberanes Mayaspecialized in ring injury care and sports medicine.

He explained that the municipal government is obliged to have greater surveillance in private gyms, in order to avoid illegal practices such as what occurred in Dylan’s case.

Yesterday, El Diario sought an interview with the director of the Municipal Institute of Sports and Physical Culture, Juan Escalante, but the interview request was not attended to; the spokesperson for the department did not respond either.

Dylan Nahúm Gutiérrez Saucedo, a 17-year-old teenager who practiced boxing, went to the gym on May 29 “Oasis Gym”, owned by Óscar Edgardo Flores Carbajal, and on the instructions of his trainer Fernando Silva Juárez, a professional boxer nicknamed “Flintstone”, served as “sparring” for a professional boxer who beat him to death, causing a head injury that led to his death. death on June 11, according to the investigation folder made up of Public Ministry agents assigned to the Crimes Against Life Investigation Unit.

The former president of the Local Boxing Commission He explained that “sparring” is a very high-risk practice that must be completely eradicated in gyms attended by children and adolescents, as it causes very serious injuries to those who use it as a “punching bag.”

“It is a process that is used during the boxer’s preparation. Boxers fight with masks to train blows; It is a method that sometimes pays very well for the damage it generates when sparring. In gyms, like this one, they use teenagers improperly because it is not even for preparation for them, it is just for training for a fight for the professional boxer,” he asserted.

This practice must be eradicated as dangerous. A teenager should not have been forced to be massacred by a man who used him for practice, the boxing expert insisted indignantly.

He assured that this death should not be useless. By stating that the authorities at their different levels of government must not only pursue the murderer, but also sanction the owner of the gym who allegedly erased the evidence and that the authorities really review what is happening in the gyms where they are engaging in unethical practices and not only boxing, but other contact disciplines.

People close to the investigation said they are confident that this case will be brought to court, since while Dylan was hospitalized, the investigators from the Injury Unit did not do their job.

Names such as Pablo and Ramírez Mijares, who apparently were in charge of the case at the Attorney General’s Office, are mentioned. The parents, troubled by the pain of losing their son, are afraid of reprisals, since “everyone who was present is said to be protecting a certain ‘Chino’ and so, they pass the buck to each other, there is absolutely no legal certainty,” said Soberanes Maya.