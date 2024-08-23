Ciudad Juarez.- Today the Municipal Treasury held its second land auction of the year.

The legal coordinator of the agency, Roberto Mendoza, indicated that of the 12 properties initially called for, the majority were excluded from the auction after their owners paid the property tax debt.

Mendoza explained that the law allows payment up to the last moment before the auction to avoid the auction.

During the auction, the only property awarded was the property with cadastral code 1345733, located in Portal del Roble of the Roma Complex.

The property was purchased by citizen María Eugenia Valtierra, who offered the highest bid of the eight presented.

The award was made in accordance with Article 212 of the state’s tax code, which stipulates that the property is awarded to the highest bidder or, in the case of equal bids, to the first bidder.

There are 11 properties pending.

Properties located in the El Barreal, Hidalgo, Bellavista, Misiones, Sierra Grande and Villas Residencial neighborhoods have regularized their situation.

The property on Tepeyac Street, Hidalgo neighborhood, was identified as a church, which exempts it from the payment due to its federal registration. The properties on Chichimecas Street, Azteca neighborhood, and Agustín Melgar Street, Zona Centro, have made an agreement and partial payment.

The properties on Nahualtecos Street, Azteca neighborhood, and Honor Street, Palmas del Sol neighborhood, have not yet been regularized.

Roberto Mendoza stressed that the Municipal Treasury is seeking to encourage taxpayers with outstanding debts to come forward to regularize their situation, emphasizing that discounts on late payment surcharges of up to 100% can be offered.

The auction was attended by Municipal Treasurer Dayira Raquel Fernández Martínez, Blanca Romero, Director of Revenue, Andrés Colunga, from the Office of the Comptroller, and Marco Antonio De la Torre Herrera, from the Office of the Comptroller.