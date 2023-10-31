If a municipality rents a so-called super speed camera for 300,000 euros per year, you would expect that the officials would like to see that the pole yields at least its rent in speed camera fines. Not in Belgium, where they like it when the speed cameras are idle all day long. And that is not as crazy as it sounds, because if a speed camera does not go off, then you are not driving too fast.

The super speed camera (one in Ghent in the photo) is the Belgian counterpart of our flex flash. The poles are temporarily placed somewhere to reduce the speed of traffic. According to the mayor of Kontich, the poles do their job: once they are placed somewhere, they issue some fines at the beginning, but over time the number of fines decreases ‘significantly’, reports say. Nieuwsblad.be.

A small side note. According to a study by a municipal councilor of the Belgian town of Halle, ‘Fat Bertha’ (as the locals call the super speed camera) has no lasting effect. As soon as the pole is gone, everyone starts driving faster again. The research argues for section checks in the municipality: this would ensure that more than 99 percent of drivers adhere to the speed limit.

In the Netherlands, temporary poles actually write a lot of tickets

In the Netherlands, the national government reports opposite reports. During the first two months of service, the flex speed cameras wrote 4,958 fines. Can we then conclude (according to Belgian logic) that these poles are not doing their job properly? The temporary poles are always located along 50, 70 and 80 roads. Now there are 28 mobile speed cameras. This should be 125 in the Netherlands.