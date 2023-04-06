Ajman (Union)

The curtain falls on Friday evening on the beach volleyball championship with an exciting final, which brings together the Municipality and Planning Department and the Little Scholar Nursery, at ten o’clock in the evening, at the Ajman Creative Center, within the sports session of the Ajman government, the largest Ramadan sporting event in the emirate, under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Ammar. Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, with the wide participation of athletes in 11 various events.

The Municipality and Planning Department succeeded in booking the qualification ticket to the final match, after defeating Bala Sixes in the semi-finals by two sets, in a match that was full of clubs and excitement between the two teams, while Little Scholar qualified, after achieving a deserved victory at the expense of Only Fresh in two sets.

The “Friday” football championship enters its decisive stages with two strong confrontations in the semi-finals, as the first match gathers at ten o’clock in the evening, the General Administration of Civil Defense and the City University of Ajman, and the civil defense is led by the tournament’s top scorer, Hossam Jadallah “6 goals”, and Abdullah Ali Al-Jamahi “3 Goals”, while the City University of Ajman relies on the team’s top scorer Tariq Khaled “4 goals”, and Abdulaziz Al Mahri “3 goals”.

The second match, at eleven o’clock in the evening, brings together the Municipality and Planning Department, “the title holder”, with the General Command of Ajman Police. The municipality is led by the duo, Issam Alaa Shamekh (4 goals), and Ali Khamis Al-Makhmari (3 goals), while the Ajman Police relies on Mubarak Salem and Abdullah. Yahya Al-Jabri, who scored 6 goals, with 3 goals each.