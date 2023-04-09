Ajman (Union)

Monday concludes the third edition of the Ajman Government Sports Course 2023, which is organized by the Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman, in cooperation with the Quattro Sports Center, where the Municipality and Planning Department meets with the General Directorate of Civil Defense in the final match of the football championship competitions at ten o’clock in the evening.

The Municipality and Planning Department is seeking to preserve the title it won in the past two versions in 2019 and 2022, while the General Administration of Civil Defense aspires to write down its name as the second team to win the Championship Cup.

Abdulaziz Abdullah, tournament director, confirmed the readiness of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the conclusion of the session, saying that the organizing committee had prepared a distinguished ceremony that included many show and entertainment segments, and included fireworks, laser shows, raffles for prizes and valuable gifts for the public, indicating that additional stands would be allocated to the public. And special places for families and women.

On the other hand, the curtain came down at the Masfout Shooting Club on the shooting championship competitions, with the confrontations of the final stage of the men’s pistol dropping competitions, the men’s individual shotgun, and the women’s team dishes, the Suktoun rifle, in the midst of a remarkable public presence that interacted with the competitions and added an enthusiastic atmosphere to the closing scene .

The conclusion was attended by Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouj, head of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, Adel Al Hashemi, CEO of Lavish Perfumes Group, the golden sponsor of the championship, Ahmed Al Raisi, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Sports Course of the Government of Ajman, and Nasser bin Duha, Director of the Shooting Tournament.

The competition between the contestants was characterized by clubbing and excitement, and the results of the competition for dropping plates with a men’s pistol resulted in the crowning of Saeed Muhammad Hashil Al Khatri and Hassan Abdullah Noman Al Balushi from the Al Swan team with first place and a prize of 20 thousand dirhams, and Muhammad Ahmed Muhammad Abdullah and Muhammad Murad Musa Abdullah from the General Administration of Defense won Al-Madani won the second place and a prize of 10,000 dirhams. Omar Muhammad Al-Harmoudi and Hassan Ismail Al-Jallaf from Dubai won the third place and a prize of 4,000 dirhams, while Ahmed Ali Abdullah Al-Balushi and Abdullah Sultan Al-Jallaf won the fourth place and the prize of two thousand dirhams.

In the men’s individual shotgun competition, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghoneim won the first place and a prize of 8 thousand dirhams, and Muhammad Obaid Salem Obaid Al Kaabi won the second place and a prize of 6 thousand dirhams, and Hamad Salem Saif Al Kaabi won the third place and a prize of 4 thousand dirhams, while Saeed Muhammad Saeed Al Qaidi won The fourth place and a prize of two thousand dirhams.

As for the Saktoun Rifle competition, women’s teams, Maryam Ahmed Khamis Al Yamahi and Sheikha Ali Muhammad Al Marzouqi from Masfout Club won first place and a prize of 10,000 dirhams. Abdullah Al-Derei and Subhaa Khamis Al-Derei from Jumeirah won third place and a prize of 4,000 dirhams, while Hamda Ahmed Lashkri and Asma Ahmed Al-Kamdi from Jebel Ali won fourth place and a prize of 2,000 dirhams.