Municipalities | Ukrainians have applied for residences in Finland less than expected

The majority of home municipality applications are accepted.

from Ukraine fugitives have been able to apply for a place of residence in Finland since March of this year. According to the Digital and Population Information Agency, there have been around 8,500 home municipality applications by mid-July.

It is significantly less than what was expected, says the special expert of the Digital and Population Information Agency Anne Aho-Eagling.

“We expected that almost all those who met the conditions would apply for a home municipality.”

According to Aho-Eagling, the agency has no information why there have been so few applications.

The Immigration Office according to this, just under 60,000 Ukrainians have applied for temporary protection in Finland during this and last year. There are currently about 15,000 Ukrainians registered in the reception centers who could apply for residency, but have not yet done so.

You can officially apply for a residence permit from the Digital and Population Information Agency, as long as you have lived in Finland for a year. In addition, the applicant must have a temporary protection permit valid for at least one year.

Those who have received a residence pass from reception services to municipalities and welfare areas. Like municipal residents, they can also receive various Kela benefits. In addition to this, children will be subject to compulsory education.

The whole family can apply for Kotikunta together, with the same application. However, applying for a residence permit is not mandatory. Obtaining a domicile has no bearing on the type of residence permit a person will receive in the future.

Digital and the Population Information Agency prepared for Ukrainians’ home municipality applications in the spring by, among other things, recruiting and setting up a telephone advice line. Ukrainian-speaking personnel were acquired for the Helsinki office.

According to Aho-Eagling, due to the low number of applications, the Digital and Population Information Agency has been able to process home municipality applications at a very fast pace. Most of the submitted applications are accepted. By mid-July, the agency had accepted nearly 7,000 applications.

Home municipality applications have been sent widely across Finland. The most popular destination has been Helsinki, where more than 600 applications have been received. The next most popular municipalities were Vantaa, Espoo and Turku.