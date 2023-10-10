Municipalities, high average age and limited staff. The public administration is also in crisis

Once upon a time there was the hunt for “permanent position“, what represented a certainty for the future, but now things in the public administration they are changing profoundly. This is underlined by the data coming from the municipalities, the main reason for this mass flight is probably to be found in the salaries of municipal employees, among the lowest in public administration. According to data from the latest annual Treasury account, – we read in Il Messaggero – the employees of local authorities (non-managers) they earn on average 30,214 euros gross per year, compared to almost 33 thousand euros from the ministries, 38 thousand from the tax agencies and 34 thousand from the INPS. It is probable that many, with the resumption of competitions, have been attracted to other administrations with higher salaries or, in the case of more specialized profiles, towards the private sector.

Read also: “I had sex with a ghost”: the incredible story of a woman

Read also: Apostolic Case, the vice-president of the ANM: “A magistrate does not demonstrate”

He made the sensational data known the Ifelthe Foundation that acts as a research office for the Anci, the association of municipalities. In just one year, in 2021, they said farewell to a permanent job in a local authority for 14,549 employees. And mind you, none of these have retired. These are – continues Il Messaggero – people who have voluntarily left their job. If we broaden our gaze a little further and go back in time, in the last six years those who have left their jobs in a Municipality or a Region have been almost 80 thousand employees (79,273 to be exact). If you look further, the data becomes dramatic. From 2007 to 2021 there was a decline in staff in the municipal sector of 28 percent. “This reduction in staff – said the president Ifel and mayor of Novara, Alessandro Canelli – in most cases has a strong impact on technical and territorial planning offices“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

