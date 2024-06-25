Arianna Meloni, Giorgia’s magic touch is missing

Arianna Meloni does not have the magic touch of her sister Giorgia. This is what you maliciously claim Republic who in an article explains how Arianna’s commitment to the electoral campaign for the last local elections had a negative impact.

The newspaper edited by Maurizio Molinari lists the municipalities where the Fratelli d’Italia membership manager has been seen: Tarquinia, Campobasso, Civitavecchia, Perugia And Cagliari. And in the aforementioned cities Giorgia Meloni’s party failed to achieve the desired results.

Inside Fratelli d’Italia, apparently, there is already talk of “Ariadne’s curse”.