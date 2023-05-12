Municipalities, the CDX trio in Brescia. Schlein-Conte divided between Siena and Brindisi

It closes, for now, the election campaign which will resume with a second round on 28 and 29 May and which will see the Sicilian municipalities of Catania, Ragusa, Syracuse and Trapani vote. In the Municipalities where the centre-left presents itself united with Pd, 5 stars, Action And Italy alivelike Brescia and Catania: not believing much in the value of this unit and therefore the results are precisely the leaders, starting from Elly Schlein And Joseph Conte who did not go up together on any electoral platform.

The Center-right, on the other hand, as reported republicwill close the electoral campaign in Brescia with Georgia Melons, Matthew Salvini And Antonio Tajani. The secretary of the Pdfor his part, will be in Siena, where his party is trying to start from the bottom up after the collapse due to the crisis of Monte dei Paschi and of Foundation. Joseph Conte instead it will be in his native Puglia, in Brindisi. calendar is expected in Brescia.

The major voting centers between tomorrow and the end-May session are Imperia, Treviso, Sondrio, Vicenza, Siena, Massa Carrara, Pisa, Latina, Catania and Ragusa, which have outgoing administrations of Centre-right. And, again: Ancona, Brindisi, Brescia, Teramo and Trapani, which have as outgoing mayors of Centre-left.

The Cdx shows up united for example in Ancona, where the candidate is from Come on Italyin Brescia where the aspiring mayor is a Northern League member and in Catania where an exponent of Brothers of Italy. In Brindisi, Latina, Pisa, Teramo and Syracuse, Pd And 5 star movement they go together but without Italy Viva And calendar. In Siena everyone is divided, both in the centre-right and in the centre-left. The municipal elections of May, overall, will involve about ten per cent of the administrations present in Italy.

In the regions a ordinary statuteas anticipated, we vote on 14 and 15 May, in those a special status (Sicily and Sardinia) on the 28th and 29th. In both cases, therefore, it will be possible to vote both on Sunday and on Monday. On the first day the polls will be open from 7 in the morning to 23.

As it reports Republicduring the second, instead, it will be possible to go to the polling station only until 3 pm. votes, will be held on 28 and 29 May in the regions with ordinary statute and on 11 and 12 June in those with special statute (Sicily and Sardinia).

