Municipalities | Seppo Määtt has been elected as the new mayor of Oulu

Seppo Määttä won the sitting mayor Päivi Laajala in a close vote.

Oulu a doctor of economics has been elected as the new mayor Seppo Määtä. He was elected in a tight vote by the city council with 34–33 votes.

In addition to Määtä, the sitting mayor of Oulu advanced to the final stage Päivi Laajala. He lost to Määtä by a narrow margin of one vote.

The city council made its choice on Monday. The application process has been ongoing since autumn.

Määttä currently works as a department head in the Government Office. He will take up the post of mayor on April 1, 2023. The mayor’s term of office is six years.