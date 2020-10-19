Municipalities Ruokolahti mayor’s place to apply again – former Minister Tiilikainen, who barely lost last time, is not available

The lapse of the managerial election made in August is related to, among other things, disagreements over remuneration.

In Ruokolahti The city council decided on Monday that the mayor was elected in August Anu Sepposen the choice has lapsed. The lapse of the choice is related to the disagreements over the agreement.

Chairman of the municipal council Suna Kymäläinen (sd) informs BTI that the council meeting ended with 20-6 votes to consider that the election has lapsed as previously proposed by the municipal government.

According to Kymäläinen, the council voted at the same time to put the place back in the search.

The Coalition and Basic Finnish council groups left a dissenting opinion on the decision on lapse.

A total of 26 delegates were present. Three full delegates were absent from the meeting, but two had alternates.

Seppo was elected in May, but the election was quite strict in the end. One of the final applicants was a former minister and former MP, Secretary of State Kimmo Tiilikainen (center), who narrowly lost to Sepponen in a closed ballot.

According to Kymäläinen, Tiilikainen has since announced that he is no longer available for the position of mayor of Ruokolahti.

Sepponen is currently the mayor of Rautalammi.

Mayor the choice has been overshadowed by disagreements that the municipality and Sepponen have had, for example, regarding pay.

The previous salary of the mayor in Ruokolahti was 7,000 euros, but this was reduced to 6,500 euros. According to Kymäläinen, the amount of 6,500 euros is also what will be offered to the future mayor.

Kymäläinen says that the municipality was ready to specify the agreement on the terms desired by Sepponen, but on the issue of salaries, the negotiators were not able to be flexible about the mandate they received from the municipal government and council.

However, he says that it has been customary in Ruokolahti for fees to be reviewed annually.

After Monday’s decision by the council, the situation is likely to calm down again for a while, but next week the wheels are likely to start spinning again.

“Now we will be ventilating again for at least a week while waiting for that municipal government meeting,” Kymäläinen describes the future steps.

“I am not a member of the municipal government myself, but I would estimate” that the municipal government will leave the post of mayor open then in the wake of this next municipal government meeting.

Kymäläinen describes the whole situation as truly sad.

He says that he wishes Ruokolahti peace to focus on the development of the municipality. Eight weeks have passed since Sepponen’s election, and during that time, in Kymäläinen’s words, all the twists and turns have been shattered throughout Finland in the media.

“Forget all the work done eight weeks earlier to develop this municipality, what state this municipality is in right now and how well things are here,” he says.

Kymäläinen hopes that Ruokolahti will once again be able to focus on issues related to people’s well-being, instead of arguing in public about the director’s remuneration.

Ruokolahti has been without a mayor since the beginning of October.