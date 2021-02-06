Despite the fact that the Region of Murcia has seen a fifteen-day decline in the pandemic, three out of four towns are still at the highest level of alert due to the high transmission Map of incidence in the municipalities of the Region of Murcia. / LV ANTONIO GIL BALLESTA Murcia Saturday, 6 February 2021, 02:29



The Region of Murcia has already accumulated two weeks of uninterrupted decline in the incidence of the coronavirus. It’s a hopeful trend, coming two weeks after the extraordinary measures, but it also reaffirms the magnitude of the third wave: Despite the prolonged favorable evolution, the regional average is still close to 800 cases (797.8) per