Municipalities can receive 2500 euros in bonus for each asylum seeker they receive. This is stated in the new Asylum Distribution Act. The law stipulates that all Dutch municipalities will receive asylum seekers. Mandatory if necessary.

State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD) presented the law tonight in the hall of the Ministry of Justice and Security. It has been agreed in the law that from now on the cabinet will review every two years how many asylum seekers are expected and then look for sufficient places for them. First, municipalities can offer places voluntarily. For this they are rewarded with 2500 euros per place. If insufficient places are made available, the provinces will first consult with municipalities. If that does not work, the State Secretary will force municipalities to accommodate asylum seekers.

A fairer distribution of asylum seekers across the Netherlands is necessary, because not all municipalities now want to receive refugees. This year at least 48,200 asylum seekers will enter our country, next year the prognosis is that that number will be slightly higher at just over 50,000. Reception organization COA will be at least 12,000 beds short by the beginning of next year.

A political struggle that lasted for months was preceded by the dispersion law. Forcing municipalities to provide shelter met with major objections from the VVD. Ultimately, the House of Representatives fraction of the VVD voted in Tuesday afternoon, after VVD leader Mark Rutte had promised that he will make harder efforts in the cabinet to reduce the number of asylum seekers who come to our country.

State Secretary Van der Burg himself also did not want to hear anything about coercion earlier this year. He felt that the reception crisis should be solved voluntarily. When hardly any municipalities raised a finger to receive asylum seekers and the Security Council itself also made an urgent appeal to Van der Burg to enable a fairer distribution of asylum seekers, the minister agreed.

He announced the compulsory law, which should come into effect on January 1, 2023, at the beginning of July. He would have completed the text of the bill by 1 October at the latest, Van der Burg promised, so that parliament would have time to discuss the bill. But on October 1, there was still no legal text. More time was needed, the ministry said. Maybe a few weeks. Van der Burg set a new deadline, Friday 21 October. He didn't make it either.

Behind the scenes, the bill has been fighting for months. The VVD, which has to deal with a supporters who found an earlier asylum deal too soft, continued to resist. In the end a compromise was reached. For example, it has been agreed that this law will be replaced by a new law in four years’ time.

