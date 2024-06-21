Municipalities | Municipalities try to summarize their special features in slogans – Test in the HS quiz, Do you know the municipalities’ slogans

Municipalities|Municipalities’ slogans are based on reality, but their message may sometimes be stretched a little further than reality.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. More and more original slogans are used in municipalities. 82% of municipalities use slogan campaigns. The content of slogans is based on reality, but can be humorous. Visuality plays an important role in designing slogans.

In municipal politics is buzzing when efforts are made to enliven the development of municipalities with so-called “slogans”.

Communication development manager of the municipal association Tony Hagerlund has noticed two kinds of changes in the use of slogans in recent years.

“Increasingly, slogans aim to capture what makes the locality unique. For example, there is no place in Finland that does not have beautiful nature, so the slogan aims to capture something other than that,” says Hagerlund.

According to the municipal communication survey conducted last year by the Confederation of Municipalities, 82 percent of municipalities currently have a slogan in use. Hagerlund says that the survey revealed that the frequency of slogans has remained unchanged over the past seven years.

Quirkiness There are indeed slogans in Finland that aim to describe.

Orimattila, for example, has been content to describe his own name with the words “Elämää Oosta aahan”, so to speak, with a flavor of life. The municipality of Uurainte, on the other hand, describes itself with the statement “You can see it from the shape of your mouth.”

With visual fog has its place in the design of slogans.

For example, visuality is an important element for the Uurainen municipality’s slogan “It can be seen from the mouth”. The message of the slogan may not be understood if you have not seen the written form of the slogan. In it, the double-u of the word “mouth” is written with one big semi-arc, as if smiling.

Visuality is also important through what the person who hears the slogan thinks about a certain municipality after hearing it.

“Slogans are sometimes aimed at creating a visual image,” says Hagerlund.

Hagerlund does not believe that a catchy slogan is the only reason to decide to move to a municipality. A slogan can still be one of the many things that lead to conversion.

“Slogans are no longer used as prominently as before, now they are more part of the whole. In addition, with the renewal of the slogan, many other things may be renewed in the municipality at the same time.”

No one came up with the municipality’s slogan alone, says Hagerlund. According to him, it is also important that the message of the slogan is grounded in reality.

On the other hand, the content of slogans can sometimes take the message slightly beyond reality, for example humorously. For example, Seinäjoki’s “Capital of Space” slogan has been done this way, Hagerlund describes.

Even the description of nature is still used in municipal slogans, even though beautiful nature can be found elsewhere. For example, Luhanka, one of the smallest municipalities in Finland, describes itself with the words “Life on the shore of Päijänne”. Raahe, on the other hand, describes herself with the exclamation “Proud by nature.”