Municipalities | Lauri Inna has been elected mayor of Pori, Krista Kiuru was second in the votes

At the end of the Pori mayor’s race were Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru, versus mayor Lauri Kilkku and Kesko’s regional manager Lauri Inna.

Porin Kesko’s regional manager has been elected as city manager Lauri Inna.

Pori city council elected a new leader at its meeting on Monday early evening. The position will be filled for a period of six years.

The Minister of Family and Basic Services was also nominated for the position Krista Kiuru (sd).

Selection Committee moved the mayor’s race to the end, in addition to Kiuru vs. the mayor Lauri Kilkun and Kesko regional manager Lauri Inna.

Inna has previously worked as the mayor of Salo and as the mayor of Hattula and Punkalaitum. He is unaffiliated from a party background.

Kilkku is a lawyer who has previously worked as the branch manager of Pori’s energy and environment sector. He is a member of the Communist Party.

Inna got 44 votes, Kiuru 14 votes and Kilkku one vote.

Lark returned to his ministerial position in October from parental leave. At the press conference he held at the time, he said that he was seriously interested in the mayor of Pori.

“The question is about my own hometown, and it must be said that during this period of parental leave, it does make a person feel good when you can go to bed at night knowing that you don’t always have to leave in the morning”. Kiuru said.

