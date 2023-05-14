Even the data of 19 shows a significant drop in attendance at the Municipalities in the Ponente. The overall percentage drops to 37.06 percent compared to 48.51% in 2018.

Imperia reaches 38.48 against the previous 50.56, Ventimiglia stops at 35.35% against 47.03, Bordighera at 32.52% against 43.43, Vallecrosia at 37.88 against 45.92.

In the countries, Pieve di Teco is almost 20 percentage points compared to the last round: 42.33 against 61.42. Aurigo instead confirms the increase, with 64.62% against 52.52, as well as Cosio d’Arroscia, at 73.29 against 51.12. Montalto Carpasio is at 39.80% against 57.11, Triora at 55.60 against 65.25.