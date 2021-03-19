FOLLOWING a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts to analyze the epidemiological situation of each municipality, the health districts of the Serrania de Ronda and the Costa del Sol have transitioned to Alert Level 2.

The municipalities of the Costa del Sol and Serrania de Ronda join the health districts of Malaga, Guadalhorce, La Vega de Antequera and Axarquia, which are already in Alert Level 2 and implies, among other things, greater flexibility in COVID-19 regulations.

Although the latest measures announced by the Board for Easter already permits bars and shops to remain open until 10:30 pm, a transition into Alert Level 2 means an improvement in the health situation in these areas.

There are only two municipalities in the province of Malaga, Gaucin and Colmenar, that remain under perimeter closure.

Both of these towns have a COVID-19 incidence rate of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 762.7 and 692.3 respectively.

The thresholds that mark the COVID-19 risk levels, applied in all the Autonomous Regions, take into account the following six indicators: