Especially in Rotterdam there is a lot of anger when it comes to unjustified parking fines.

Of course, visiting the city center of Amsterdam or Rotterdam by car is not something you do for fun. You are only allowed to drive at 30 km/h (in the case of Amsterdam), parking is very expensive and if you are not careful you can knock over a fat bike or flash delivery person. To make matters worse, you can also be wrongly fined.

That chance is still quite high, according to research by Kassa. They inquired with the municipalities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague to find out how many objections had been submitted and how many were justified. There turned out to be an alarming number…

It was worst in the municipality of Rotterdam: 100,000 objections were submitted there last year and no fewer than 75% (!) of them turned out to be well-founded. In Amsterdam, 64% of the 95,000 objections were justified and in The Hague 43% of the 50,000 objections were justified. And then there are undoubtedly people who have not filed an objection, but have been wrongly fined.

Conclusion: unjustified parking fines are being issued en masse. According to Kassa, this is partly the fault of scan cars, which are not always smart. For example, motorists who are loading or unloading are sometimes mistaken for illegal parking. And people with a parking permit sometimes still receive a fine.

Even if you were parked incorrectly or did not pay, it may be worth filing an objection. For example, if a sign is not clear, you can sometimes still avoid a fine. That is why the many companies that work on a 'no cure, no pay' basis have a right to exist. Sometimes the loopholes in the law are explored, but a lot of fines are actually unjustified.

