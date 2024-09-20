Municipalities | Fierce dispute over multi-billion procurements: Petteri Orpo got the municipalities on the back foot

Municipalities|The government wants to prevent municipalities and welfare regions from holding minimal ownership in municipal companies. As the owner of a small slice, you have been able to avoid tenders.

Municipalities are fiercely opposed Petteri Orpon (kok) the government’s plan, which wants to put limits on the use of municipalities’ own companies.

Municipalities’ fear is that they will have to dismantle their current so-called in-house companies, which are convenient for municipalities in many ways, but which take away space from private companies and competition.