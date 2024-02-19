DThe housing shortage sometimes produces strange results: 1,690 euros in monthly rent for a three-room apartment of 78 square meters is a clear case of rent usury for the city of Frankfurt. After all, it is by no means a luxury apartment, but rather an average example for which the typical local rent is 900 euros. At 80 percent, this is an “excessive rental price” as it is written in the book, specifically in paragraph 5 of the Economic Crimes Act. According to this, rent usury is an administrative offense that can be punished with a fine of up to 50,000 euros – if proof can be provided.

However, procedures for this are rare; lawyers consider this regulation to be “dead law”. The city of Frankfurt is one of the few municipalities in Germany that has started to consistently pursue such excessive rents. But legally it's not that easy, complained Katharina Wagner, head of the housing office of the city of Frankfurt, in a hearing before the Bundestag's legal committee on Monday. Wagner therefore considers a reform of the regulation to be “urgently necessary”. The Federal Council made a proposal for this, which was both vehemently demanded and rejected in the hearing.

Around 200 reports every year

The ban on rent increases has been in effect since 1954. In the 1990s, excessive rents could have been very successfully reduced in this way, two lawyers reported. But then the Federal Court of Justice initiated a change in case law in 2004 – and since then it has been almost impossible to conduct such proceedings successfully. The chairman of the legal committee, Axel Müller (CDU), can confirm this from his own experience: In his twenty years in the judiciary, as a young public prosecutor, he only had a case like this once – and then closed it. In Berlin, a fine has only been imposed once since 2017.

In practice, this leads to a number of problems: the authority receives around 200 reports every year, reported Wagner. In extreme cases, the fee would be twice the local rent, but the Economic Crimes Act only allows a maximum of 50 percent. If a fine ends up in court, the matter becomes sensitive because a crucial role is played as to whether the landlord took advantage of the tenant's individual situation: then a witness interview with over 50 questions is due, including, for example, how many apartments he looked at which portals were used.







The draft law therefore proposes to delete this part and focus on whether there was actually a low offer. This would significantly alleviate the existing evidentiary problems, according to the draft law. In addition, the main aim is to protect the social market economy from disruption. In addition, the fine limit is to be increased to 100,000 euros.

The rent control also played a role in the hearing, which already represents price control at the level of civil law. In locations with a tight housing market, the rent for new rentals may not be more than 10 percent above the local comparative rent. Christian Schede, real estate lawyer at the law firm Greenberg Traurig, castigated the proposal as a “tighter rent control 2.0 through the back door”. It is nothing less than a price control regulation that applies across the board and would have far-reaching side effects.

Further burdens on investors and real estate developers will not alleviate the lack of living space, but will exacerbate it. “Rent usury is not a mass phenomenon,” he noted. Not only those in need would benefit, but also high-income tenants. Such privileging would reduce the meaning of the norm to absurdity.