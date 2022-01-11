Last week, the municipality of Barneveld was one of the first municipalities to send an open letter to Prime Minister Rutte. In it, she asked ‘to open the non-essential sector as soon as possible with appropriate security measures’. In the meantime, many other municipalities have sent a letter of similar effect to political The Hague.

Veenendaal, Nijkerk, Putten, Ede, Overbetuwe and Wageningen have already sent fire letters in the same region, and the call is also being shared in other parts of the country. The South Holland municipalities of Krimpenerwaard and Sliedrecht and the North Holland municipalities of Opmeer and Bergen have also asked the Prime Minister for attention to the consequences of the lockdown for entrepreneurs.