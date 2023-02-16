The extra money that municipalities will receive from the government this year to help cultural and other social institutions with inflation is not being passed on to those institutions sufficiently. The cultural subsidies are not or not fully indexed, while the rents charged by municipalities often go up with the full indexation. And only a quarter of the municipalities have an energy compensation scheme. This is evident from a tour by the cultural and creative sector task force of 20 large and medium-sized municipalities.

Cultural institutions have to contend with sharply rising energy prices and inflation. It is difficult to pass on these higher costs because tickets have already been partly sold, but also because higher admission prices could deter the limited audience that has returned. There is no national energy compensation scheme for cultural institutions, other than for households and so-called energy-intensive SMEs, for example. The sector still hoped for that last year.

The government has, however, given 300 million euros to municipalities for 2023 to compensate social and cultural facilities for price increases, such as energy costs. But that money has not been earmarked, so municipalities are not obliged to pass on this compensation in full to the institutions.

Rent increases

In the municipalities that the task force checked, the cultural subsidies were indeed indexed, but much less than the level of inflation, which is now 10 percent. The indexation of subsidies to cultural institutions varied between 2.3 (Enschede) and 7.4 percent (Den Bosch).

At the same time, the municipality itself is responsible for the increase in costs, because most of them are increasing rents (except Eindhoven and Apeldoorn). In some cases even with more than inflation, such as Breda with a rent increase of more than 14 percent. These rent increases are not compensated by the indexation of subsidies.

The task force calls on the municipalities to immediately use the available funds. Many organizations are now planning, and further delays put pressure on cultural programming, the task force argues. Many cultural institutions have already started badly this year, due to the accumulation of corona and rising energy costs. According to the task force, there are major differences between how the institutions are doing, and these are partly determined by how the municipalities pass on the price compensation from the government and earlier corona funds to the cultural sector.

Furthermore, the task force wants municipalities to in any case not implement rent increases that exceed the subsidy indexation, and that they introduce wage and price compensation in the short term that is at least at the level of inflation. In addition, compensation schemes must be introduced for increased energy costs, which also include the energy costs for 2022.