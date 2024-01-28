Holiday plans across the border? Then take into account longer waiting times for a passport or identity card. Municipalities are bracing themselves for a wave of applications and are already warning everyone whose application expires this year: be on time. Because the question is whether the civil affairs department can handle the 'passport peak'. The Ministry of the Interior is seriously preparing for the exchange operation of a few million passes – with plans for when things go wrong.

#Municipalities #preparing #39passport #peak39 #vacancies #open #emergency #plans #ready