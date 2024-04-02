UPDATEThird-country nationals from Ukraine retain the right to reception in the Netherlands for the time being. The Council of State determined this late on Tuesday evening in an emergency ruling. That is remarkable, because earlier in the day some municipalities were already expelling refugees from Ukraine with a different nationality. “We were put on the street without coats and suitcases.”
Latest update:
02-04-24, 23:32
