Measure establishes that cities with up to 152,600 inhabitants pay the full rate of social security contributions on employees' salaries

A CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) called for a demonstration for next Wednesday (March 6, 2024), in Brasília, after the government did not include the 12% cut in the city council tax rate at the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) in the Exemption MP this Wednesday (28.Feb.2024).

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) decided to maintain payroll tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy after revoking the sections that resumed taxation. The measure had been announced at the end of 2023 by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

The benefit had already been vetoed by Lula on November 23, 2023, along with the rest of the exemption. However, 3 weeks later, the National Congress overturned the Executive's veto. Afterwards, Lula upheld the decision via provisional measure.

The text vetoed the cut from 20% to 8% in the contribution of municipalities with up to 156,200 inhabitants, proposed by Congress last year. The government went back and announced the exemption on Tuesday (Feb 27), but maintained the veto on the municipal benefit.

Thus, the CNM called for a mobilization in Brasília to contest the Lula government's decision. According to the entity, the reduction would represent a saving of R$11 billion for municipal coffers that would have increased debts with the Union.

The CNM said it participated in meetings with the federal government to find a middle ground for taxation. The Executive would have said that it would present a tax relief proposal for the municipalities after Carnival, but did not comply with the agreement, according to the entity.

The entity's president, Paulo Ziulkoski, published a video calling on the demonstration and city halls to respond to the event held on March 6 in the federal capital.

“Let's go to Congress. The majority of deputies and senators already helped us when we overturned the veto. We have to work with Congress, which has been our ally on this issue. What the Executive is doing is exactly changing a sovereign decision of Congress. To this end, we will mobilize and we will remain in this position to maintain our achievement.”

Watch (2min7s):

Here is the full CNM note

“This Wednesday (28.Feb.2024), the federal government published, in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, Provisional Measure 1,208/2024, which maintains the exemption of 17 sectors of the economy. However, the text that dealt with the reduction from 20% to 8% in the INSS (National Social Security Institute) rate for local entities was not revoked. Therefore, if there is no coordination with the National Congress, the Municipalities' payroll will be recharged from April 1st.

“For the entity, the measure represents a scenario of total disrespect for the Municipalities and discredit to the decisions of Congress. Given the situation, the president of the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities), Paulo Ziulkoski, calls on all mayors to be in Brasília next Wednesday (March 6, 2024) for a municipalist mobilization. The Confederation reinforces that Law 14,784/2023 was an important achievement for the Municipalities and would represent savings of R$11 billion per year if it were fully implemented.

“In a message sent to all municipal managers, Ziulkoski warned of the situation and called on municipalists to be present in Brasília to find a solution, reinforcing the importance of the movement being united. 'At this moment I want to urge everyone to stay united. Let's go to Congress. The majority of deputies and senators already helped us when we overturned the veto. We have to work with Congress, which has been our ally on this issue. What the Executive is doing is exactly changing a sovereign decision of Congress. To this end, we will mobilize and we will remain in this position to maintain our achievement', said the leader.

“Historic

“With difficulties in closing the accounts in 2023, management contacted the CNM in search of solutions. In August, the entity began to bring together thousands of managers in Brasília to discuss the topic at national levels. Among the agenda was the reduction of the rate in the RGPS – a measure that was already being processed in Congress and which was included by amendment in Bill 334/2023, as one of the measures to face the scenario of growing debt of Municipalities with the RGPS, which reaches R$190 billion. After approval, the CNM reinforced to the President of the Republic, by letter, the importance of sanctioning the measure. At the end of November, however, the Union vetoed the project entirely. The Confederation acted to overturn the veto, achieved on December 14th. As Planalto did not sanction it within the deadline, the Senate enacted, on December 28, Law 14,784/2023.

“On the same date, the government published Provisional Measure 1,202/2023, revoking Law 14,784/2023 as of April 1, 2024, without presenting any counterproposal. The CNM participated in two meetings with the federal government, where it was agreed that a proposal for tax relief for the Municipalities would be presented by the Executive after Carnival, but this was not implemented.”